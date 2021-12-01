Interstate bootlegger held, illicit liquor seized: Delhi police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested an interstate bootlegger and seized 60 cartons of illicit liquor with a total of 3,000 quarters and a commercial vehicle used in committing the crime, said the central district police officials.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Vishwakarma (25), resident of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Vishwakarma who is a school dropout, indulged in the business of bootlegging to earn easy money and started supplying liquor from Haryana to Delhi for the last three years.

“We received information regarding supply of illicit liquor from Haryana to Delhi. Following the information, a team led by Inspector Shailendra Kumar Sharma under the supervision of ACP, laid a trap near Janta Park Baljeet in Patel Nagar. As per the information, the accused was arrested on the spot red handed,” said Shweta Chauhan DCP Central.

A case under Delhi Excise Act has been registered at Patel Chowk Police station against the accused and further investigations are undergoing, said the DCP.