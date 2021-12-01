STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Live-stream proceedings on same-sex marriage petitions': Delhi High Court

The court also issued notices on three more fresh petitions by same-sex couples seeking recognition of their marriages, taking the total number of such pleas to eight.

LGBT, Third Gender, Rainbow

LGBTQ couples filed the petition on the grounds that the matter is of great national and Constitutional importance. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file a response on a petition seeking live streaming of proceedings on a batch of petitions to recognise same-sex marriages under the special, Hindu and foreign marriage laws.

LGBTQ couples filed the petition on the grounds that the matter is of great national and Constitutional importance. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the Centre’s counsel to take instructions on the matter and file replies on the three fresh petitions and the application for live streaming of proceedings.

The court also issued notices on three more fresh petitions by same-sex couples seeking recognition of their marriages, taking the total number of such pleas to eight. One petition was by a lesbian couple who solemnised their marriage at Varanasi in February 2018, and are seeking recognition of marriage. The other one was filed by a transgender person who after a sex reassignment surgery entered a civil union with her husband in South Africa and seeks recognition of the marriage.

High court notice on three similar pleas
