Delhi High Court asks EC to allot common symbol for Chandra Shekhar Azad's party 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission (EC) to allot a common election symbol to Chandra Shekhar Azad’s political party for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Justice Prateek Jalan directed the EC to facilitate the process after it said that it had no objection to granting a common symbol to the Bhim Army chief for his ‘Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)’ as long as a common symbol is available in all five states and the already allotted common symbol for three states is surrendered.

“The Commission will inform the petitioner of the symbols which are available in each of the five states and the petitioner may opt for any of those,” said the judge. “Make sure that he gets a common symbol, whatever it is... Whatever you find is available in all five states, give it to him,” the court told the EC.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that in an earlier order he approach the EC for the grant of a common symbol, but no action was taken by the authorities.