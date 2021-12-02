STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Nursery admissions to start from December 15

Due to the pandemic, the admissions process was frequently delayed during the 2021-22 academic session.

Usually, nursery admissions in the national capital begin in the last week of November.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Covid cases in control in the national capital, the nursery admission in private schools this session will finally begin from December 15 after much delay and will continue till January 7, 2022. Due to the pandemic, the admissions process was frequently delayed during the 2021-22 academic session.

The admission process for the last session started in February. However, this year the admission schedules are largely in line with the previous year’s schedule. The Directorate of Education (DoE) will open the application window from December 15 which will continue till January 7 with the first list being released on February 4. 

The admission process in all private schools will continue till 31 March 2022. All the private schools have been directed to upload their admission criteria by December 14 on the website. The minimum age criteria for pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and class 1 will be three, four and five years respectively as on March 31.  All private schools are required to reserve 22 per cent of their seats for Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/DG and 3 per cent for Children with Special needs (CWSN). 

Admissions to the reserved category will be conducted through a centralised draw of lots by the DoE. The education department will issue a separate circular in this regard. 

