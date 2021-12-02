STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero fatality

Delhi reported 34 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 34 cases and a death on Monday, 32 cases and a death on Sunday, and 27 cases and a death on Saturday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital has reported 39 fresh coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, and zero fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

Delhi has recorded seven deaths due to the infection in November. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,40,973. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the data in the Delhi health department's bulletin stated.

The death toll stands at 25,098, it stated. According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 59,507 tests, including 50,224 RT-PCR ones, on Tuesday.

There are 286 active Covid cases in Delhi, down from 287 the previous day. A total of 136 people in Delhi are in home isolation, an increase from 125 a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 102, down from 106 on Tuesday.

Delhi reported 34 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 34 cases and a death on Monday, 32 cases and a death on Sunday, and 27 cases and a death on Saturday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

