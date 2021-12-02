STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC pulls up MCDs on doubling of dengue cases

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations for their failure to prevent the spread of dengue.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations for their failure to prevent the spread of dengue. It said that policies were being made in populist ways and that the governments were scared of doing anything that would lose them votes.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was hearing a petition by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which challenged a Delhi cabinet decision of January 2019, directing retrospective recovery of grants and aid from the petitioner and other local bodies with effect from April 2016.

The counsel appearing for SDMC advocate Sanjeev Sagar submitted that the reason diseases like malaria and dengue increased in the city was because of excessive rain in October. He said that several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) were not cooperating with the authorities when they visited for fogging. He demanded that the court pass directions to restrain the RWAs from stopping the officials, and increase the fine limit from `500 to `10,000 along with a right to collect the said fine on the spot.

During the hearing, counsel representing the SDMC asked the court to pass an order to increase the monetary limit on challans that could be issued to residents. The bench remarked that the reason the court was being asked to do this was because the authorities feared that if they did anything, people would not vote for them.

“We agree that there should be deterrence. In our society, people don’t understand unless there is a deterrent. We cannot go and legislate on this issue… You have become so populist that you think if we do anything, people won’t vote for us. Policies are being made in a populist way,” the bench remarked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp