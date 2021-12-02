STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Making a point

English writer Graham Greene once said, “My two fingers on a typewriter have never connected with my brain.

Published: 02nd December 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Jain, a pen collector by passion from Delhi’s Daryaganj, formed the Pen Club of India (PCI) in 1998.

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

English writer Graham Greene once said, “My two fingers on a typewriter have never connected with my brain. My hand on a pen does.” For several others like Greene, there is something very intimate about the act of scribbling one’s thoughts on a piece of paper with a pen, an innate joy that can never match the incessant tapping on a keyboard. Thus, pens of various types have been a collectors’ item for long. Many have searched high and low for these collectibles as well as for people who share this love. 

In a similar vein, Ashok Jain, a pen collector by passion from Delhi’s Daryaganj, formed the Pen Club of India (PCI) in 1998. “When I was in school, I used plastic pens. I found a 14-karat Sheaffer Gold Pencil by chance. At that time, I didn’t even know pens could be made of gold. I was enamoured,” shares Jain. Intrigued by these writing tools, he decided to delve into their history, and discovered stories on the subject dating as far back as the 1800s. Scouring flea markets and several pen shops in the city,  Jain’s interest gradually evolved into a passion for collecting pens. Today, he has an assortment of over 1,800 pens of several brands such as Mont Blanc, Sheaffer, Watermark, Visconti, and more. These are Jain’s prized possessions that he services by himself every month.

OF BLOTS AND FLOURISHES

A community that started with only 25 members, PCI has now grown into a community of about 700 ardent pen-lovers from all over India. Before COVID-19, the Delhi chapter would meet every month at different locations to discuss new pens, their history as well as how to service and care for these pens. Since then, the community has shifted to a WhatsApp group. “Whenever a new pen is in the market, we discuss its price, mechanism and other important aspects. Each member shares their inputs and it is nothing short of a real-life meeting.”

Talking about limited edition pens, KC Janardhan from Bengaluru, who has been part of the club since its inception, shares, “Limited edition pens that are a tribute to famous personalities are a collector’s delight but often difficult to find. Mont Blanc had introduced a pen on Mahatma Gandhi [in 2009], which was the colour of khadi and had Gandhi’s silhouette engraved on the nib; it was a very interesting concept.” Janardhan has also founded the J’s La Quill Museum in Bengaluru, a one of a kind museum of various writing instruments that he established “to keep this culture of pen collection alive”.  Along with discussions, PCI also helps new pen collectors in organising their collections and repairs damaged pens free of cost. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pen collection Pen Club of India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp