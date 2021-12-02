MCD teachers to protest over pay

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 7,000 teachers of North MCD schools will protest outside BJP headquarters on December 8, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said. He said the MCD can pay salaries by recovering pending dues to the tune of nearly Rs 27,800 crore, but is not doing so to “extort” and defame the Delhi government.

According to Bhardwaj, the North MCD’s dues include Rs 12,444 crore from the Centre, Rs 2,500 crore from South MCD and Rs 857 crore from the DDA while Rs 12,000 crore has to be recovered for hoardings. Bhardwaj said, “Even at the time of Diwali, it did not pay the salaries to doctors, teachers, nurses and others… On November 29 around 7,000 teachers of North MCD schools stopped taking online classes.”