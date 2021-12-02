STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notice against CPWD for Central Vista construction

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of the Central Vista construction site and ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of the Central Vista construction site and ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to issue two separate notices to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for violating the construction ban in the Capital and for not complying with anti-dust norms. 

“The minister has ordered DPCC to issue two separate notices to CPWD – one, for ignoring the ban which was imposed to reduce pollution and two, for violating anti-dust guidelines while construction is in full swing,” said the statement issued by Delhi government. It added, “CPWD must respond to these notices by tomorrow (Thursday).” 

Rai said: “We were repeatedly getting calls informing us that despite the ban, construction activities were in full swing at the Central Vista site,” the minister reportedly said during the inspection. CPWD officials did not comment on the allegations. 

The construction at Central Vista was one of the “projects of national importance” exempted from construction ban as per original directions by Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. 

‘Nothing happening to Waqf properties’
New Delhi: The Centre assured the high court that ‘nothing is happening’ to Delhi Waqf Board properties in vicinity of the Central Vista project. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva to adjourn for three weeks the Board’s plea to seek protection of its heritage properties to be impacted by the project, calling it a ‘long plan’ and that redevelopment has not reached the properties in question. 

