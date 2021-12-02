Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar on various issues

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday adjourned till noon following opposition parties' uproar on various issues, especially the suspension of 12 MPs.

Congress, DMK, AAP, Left and Trinamool Congress leaders expressed protest by standing near to their designated seats after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their demand to give the chance to speak Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Some Opposition party leaders also trooped in the Well of the House sloganeering and allowing the LoP to speak.

The ruckus started soon after the papers were laid on the table and the Chairman started reading a statement mentioning how the functioning of the House was disrupted for the last three days.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman granted leave to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh from the Winter Session of the House due to his ill health based on the letter received by the senior member of the Upper House.

As soon as the Chairman started reading his statement mentioned "the House could not do any business for the last three days" due to pandemonium created by the Opposition leaders in the House, a sudden verbal argument started from the Opposition side.

The Opposition leaders then started sloganeering and kept requesting the Chair to allow the LoP to pit his point in the House.

The Chairman, meanwhile, completed his statement and asked the Opposition members to go back to their seats.

"I have heard the LoP on the first day. He will repeat his statement. Please go to your seat," said the Chairman.

Amid the din, the Chairman directed to start Zero Hour and subsequently adjourned the House till 12 noon as the ruckus continued.

TRS was raising its demand on national policy on food procurement. However, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge leading Congress and other opposition leaders were protesting over the suspension of 12 MPs.

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.