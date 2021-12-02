STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Repair pipeline in Nizammudin cemetery: Court to DJB

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued direction while hearing a petition that a leakage in the pipelines had submerged the whole cemetery.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board

Image for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to immediately start the repair work of sewage and water pipelines passing through a cemetery in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued direction while hearing a petition that a leakage in the pipelines had submerged the whole cemetery. The petition was filed by advocate Syed Hasan Isfani on behalf of one Mohammed Shakeel, the Mutawalli/ Sajjadanasheen of Tikona Dargah, duly gazetted as Waqf property which houses more than 100 graves.

The petition sought directions to carry out immediate repair of the broken water pipeline and further direction to provide water connection. “A large number of devotees come to the dargah on various occasions. In the said cemetery, apart from the dargah, there are more than 100 graves. The water logging due to the leakage in the main line of the water supply caused damage to the graves,” the petition said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi Jal Board Nizamuddin
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp