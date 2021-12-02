Repair pipeline in Nizammudin cemetery: Court to DJB

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to immediately start the repair work of sewage and water pipelines passing through a cemetery in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued direction while hearing a petition that a leakage in the pipelines had submerged the whole cemetery. The petition was filed by advocate Syed Hasan Isfani on behalf of one Mohammed Shakeel, the Mutawalli/ Sajjadanasheen of Tikona Dargah, duly gazetted as Waqf property which houses more than 100 graves.

The petition sought directions to carry out immediate repair of the broken water pipeline and further direction to provide water connection. “A large number of devotees come to the dargah on various occasions. In the said cemetery, apart from the dargah, there are more than 100 graves. The water logging due to the leakage in the main line of the water supply caused damage to the graves,” the petition said.