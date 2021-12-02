Supreme Court pulls up Delhi govt for opening schools amid rising air pollution level

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening of schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi, the Court observed while hearing today.

Earlier on Thursday, the air quality of the national capital deteriorated and settled in the "severe" category with the AQI clocking at 419 at 8 am, even as the minimum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 13.4 degrees Celsius.

According to Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor 'SAFAR', the air quality is likely to improve from Friday onwards due to better wind speed.

"From December 3 onwards, winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants but the AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants," SAFAR said in its advisory.

Delhi government reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite the increasing air pollution level.

(With PTI inputs)