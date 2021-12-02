STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court pulls up Delhi govt for opening schools amid rising air pollution level

We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi, the Court observed while hearing today.

Published: 02nd December 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

All construction and demolition activities were banned in Delhi until further notice.

All construction and demolition activities were banned in Delhi until further notice. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening of schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government. 

We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi, the Court observed while hearing today.

Earlier on Thursday, the air quality of the national capital deteriorated and settled in the "severe" category with the AQI clocking at 419 at 8 am, even as the minimum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 13.4 degrees Celsius.

According to Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor 'SAFAR', the air quality is likely to improve from Friday onwards due to better wind speed.

"From December 3 onwards, winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants but the AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants," SAFAR said in its advisory.

Delhi government reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite the increasing air pollution level. 

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court air pollution Delhi schools reopening
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp