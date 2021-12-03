STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central Information Commission gets eight weeks to respond to RTI on e-surveillance

Justice Yashwant Varma accepted the statement made by CIC’s counsel that all endeavour shall be made to decide the appeal expeditiously. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave eight weeks to the Central Information Commission (CIC) for deciding an appeal on the Ministry of Home Affairs refusing to provide information on electronic surveillance. 

The court was hearing a petition by Apar Gupta of Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), who challenged rejection of his RTI applications seeking information on state-sponsored electronic surveillance. 

