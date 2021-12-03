Central Information Commission gets eight weeks to respond to RTI on e-surveillance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave eight weeks to the Central Information Commission (CIC) for deciding an appeal on the Ministry of Home Affairs refusing to provide information on electronic surveillance.

Justice Yashwant Varma accepted the statement made by CIC’s counsel that all endeavour shall be made to decide the appeal expeditiously.

The court was hearing a petition by Apar Gupta of Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), who challenged rejection of his RTI applications seeking information on state-sponsored electronic surveillance.