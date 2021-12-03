STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre given 24-hour ultimatum to act on unhealthy air in Delhi

'You update us about the steps, otherwise we will pass directions,' a bench headed by CJI N V Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

An anti smog gun installed on a truck sprinkles water to curb pollution at ITO in New Delhi.

An anti smog gun installed on a truck sprinkles water to curb pollution at ITO in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indicating that it might set up a task force to monitor the implementation of pollution control measures, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave 24 hours to the Centre to take action to check the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. “We are giving you 24 hours’ time. We want you to take a hard look at this and come up with a solution with seriousness. We will take this up tomorrow. You update us about the steps, otherwise we will pass directions,” a bench headed by CJI N V Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

“In an emergency situation, you have to work in emergent ways. Suppose the temperature goes up then what can be done to control it?” the CJI said, hinting at setting up a task force if the government failed to come up with concrete measures.

“Please let me respond tomorrow and let me speak with the minister. We are not averse to this and the highest functionaries are equally worried,” Mehta said. “You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. We can’t infuse creativity in your bureaucracy. You have to come up with some steps,” said the bench, which has been critical of the bureaucracy over the air pollution in the national capital region. On Thursday, the top court pulled up the Delhi government for reopening schools and exposing children to high levels of air pollution.

“You have implemented work from home for adults. So, parents work from home and children have to go to school. What’s this?” asked the bench which also included Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant. “We are looking at this aggressively. You told us schools are closed but it is not so. Three-to-four-year-old children are being made to go to school. If you want orders we will appoint someone,” it noted.

On behalf of petitioner Aditya Dubey, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, “Today, the AQI level is 500. It’s serious and that means someone is flouting (orders).” Singh also took exception to the ongoing Central Vista work. “No development can be at the cost of public health. Ultimately, these bans will not work unless there are flying squads to implement the directions,” he submitted.

However, the Centre told the SC that the construction of the new Parliament building and Central Vista avenues is a project of national importance and all measures are being taken to ensure that no pollution is caused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi AQI Delhi Air Pollution Delhi Air Quality Delhi Government Supreme Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp