Centre given 24-hour ultimatum to act on unhealthy air in Delhi

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indicating that it might set up a task force to monitor the implementation of pollution control measures, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave 24 hours to the Centre to take action to check the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. “We are giving you 24 hours’ time. We want you to take a hard look at this and come up with a solution with seriousness. We will take this up tomorrow. You update us about the steps, otherwise we will pass directions,” a bench headed by CJI N V Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

“In an emergency situation, you have to work in emergent ways. Suppose the temperature goes up then what can be done to control it?” the CJI said, hinting at setting up a task force if the government failed to come up with concrete measures.

“Please let me respond tomorrow and let me speak with the minister. We are not averse to this and the highest functionaries are equally worried,” Mehta said. “You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. We can’t infuse creativity in your bureaucracy. You have to come up with some steps,” said the bench, which has been critical of the bureaucracy over the air pollution in the national capital region. On Thursday, the top court pulled up the Delhi government for reopening schools and exposing children to high levels of air pollution.

“You have implemented work from home for adults. So, parents work from home and children have to go to school. What’s this?” asked the bench which also included Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant. “We are looking at this aggressively. You told us schools are closed but it is not so. Three-to-four-year-old children are being made to go to school. If you want orders we will appoint someone,” it noted.

On behalf of petitioner Aditya Dubey, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, “Today, the AQI level is 500. It’s serious and that means someone is flouting (orders).” Singh also took exception to the ongoing Central Vista work. “No development can be at the cost of public health. Ultimately, these bans will not work unless there are flying squads to implement the directions,” he submitted.

However, the Centre told the SC that the construction of the new Parliament building and Central Vista avenues is a project of national importance and all measures are being taken to ensure that no pollution is caused.