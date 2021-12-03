STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over two lakh women set to tie up with AAP government's Dilli Bazaar web portal

Many women entrepreneurs and representatives of women’s trade/market associations participated in the consultation.

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), Delhi government’s think tank, organised a consultation meeting with women entrepreneurs on Thursday to ensure their inclusion in the upcoming ‘Dilli Bazaar’ web portal.

CM Arvind Kerjiwal had announced this umbrella portal last month stating that the portal will provide a platform to the city’s traders and shopkeepers to display their products, transact business, and also usher sales across the globe.

Many women entrepreneurs and representatives of women’s trade/market associations participated in the consultation. They discussed the role of women’s trade/market associations in training their members in key skills involved in running online businesses like handling cataloguing, transaction, shipping, replacement, refund, etc.

Chairing the meeting, Jasmine Shah, VC, DDC Delhi said, “To realise this vision, Delhi government will provide constant support to these entrepreneurs so they can access larger markets.” Salon Owners Welfare Association VP Meenakshi Dutt said, “Joining the portal will help grow Delhi’s beauty industry and we hope all salon owners, hair and makeup artists will work with the government for the same.”

Meanwhile the founder, Women Council of Chamber Of Trade & Industry (CTI), Brijesh Goyal, said, “Delhi government’s efforts to mobilise women entrepreneurs and make them an important part of this project is ground breaking.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Dilli Bazaar Arvind Kerjiwal AAP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp