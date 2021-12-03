Over two lakh women set to tie up with AAP government's Dilli Bazaar web portal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), Delhi government’s think tank, organised a consultation meeting with women entrepreneurs on Thursday to ensure their inclusion in the upcoming ‘Dilli Bazaar’ web portal.

CM Arvind Kerjiwal had announced this umbrella portal last month stating that the portal will provide a platform to the city’s traders and shopkeepers to display their products, transact business, and also usher sales across the globe.

Many women entrepreneurs and representatives of women’s trade/market associations participated in the consultation. They discussed the role of women’s trade/market associations in training their members in key skills involved in running online businesses like handling cataloguing, transaction, shipping, replacement, refund, etc.

Chairing the meeting, Jasmine Shah, VC, DDC Delhi said, “To realise this vision, Delhi government will provide constant support to these entrepreneurs so they can access larger markets.” Salon Owners Welfare Association VP Meenakshi Dutt said, “Joining the portal will help grow Delhi’s beauty industry and we hope all salon owners, hair and makeup artists will work with the government for the same.”

Meanwhile the founder, Women Council of Chamber Of Trade & Industry (CTI), Brijesh Goyal, said, “Delhi government’s efforts to mobilise women entrepreneurs and make them an important part of this project is ground breaking.”