Parents and principals say frequent school closures could affect students in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Within one month, schools in Delhi have been closed three times in a row due to increasing level of pollution. After a pandemic-induced gap of almost 20 months, the schools were reopened on November 1 and were closed again on November 13 due to severe air pollution.

​The AAP government again announced to shut the schools from Friday after the Supreme Court slammed it on Thursday.

“In my school, we recorded a good number of students attending physical classes but the frequent closing and reopening is affecting their studies. Students in government schools don’t have access to mobile phones or tablets. In private schools, the online class is fine because the students come from good financial background and their parents guide or teach them,” said Anil Kumar, principal of Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya school, Jhilmil Colony.

Sant Ram, a teacher at Government Boys School in Subhash Nagar and a member of the Government School Teachers’ Association - West Delhi, said, “Students teachers and parents are suffering due to the imprudent planning of the government.”

The decision was largely welcomed by parents, especially those who have their children enrolled in private schools. “The schools should be closed till January as there is the threat of a new variant of the coronavirus and the children are yet to be vaccinated,” said Keshav, a parent, whose ward is in DPS RK Puram.

Mohammad Iqbal Hussain, whose child is in class 11 in Kendriya Vidyalaya, said: “Health is very important but when everything is open and running as usual why can’t students go to school. The schools have been shut for the last one year and honestly, the students have not learned anything online. Classroom education is important for their career and development.”