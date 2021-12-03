STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Reopening of schools, road campaign flayed in Delhi as air quality continues to deteriorate

On behalf of the Delhi government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi explained that schools were reopened because pollution levels came down.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

An anti-smog tanker sprays water into the air to reduce dust pollution in New Delhi.

An anti-smog tanker sprays water into the air to reduce dust pollution in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday lamented the Delhi government for not taking appropriate steps to curb the rising pollution levels in the national capital and questioned as to why schools were reopened amid plunging air quality. 

On behalf of the Delhi government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi explained that schools were reopened because pollution levels came down. However, the option of online school was still available and physical attendance was not mandatory. The state’s counsel stated that the closure of schools would add to learning loss of the students.

When the counsel said the state was ready to comply with the court’s directions on the closure of schools, the bench shot back, “Don’t use our shoulders”. It also took exception to the Delhi government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution, terming it nothing but a popular slogan. The Delhi government made assurances such as work from home, lockdown and closure of schools and colleges in the previous hearings but the children were going to school while elders were working from home, the court said.

“Poor young boys standing in the middle of the road with banners, who is taking care of their health? Again, we’ve to say, other than the popularity slogan, what else is it?” it said. Singhvi told the bench that the government is taking all necessary measures to check air pollution and more than 1,500 old polluting vehicles were impounded in November.

“We think that nothing is happening as the pollution level is increasing. We think that we are wasting our time,” the bench said. “If so much effort has been made, then how is the pollution rising further. Stubble burning has also has come down,” the CJI said. “So, basically nothing is happening and everything is being done,” the CJI wondered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi government aap Delhi air quality Delhi air pollution Delhi pollution Delhi AQI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp