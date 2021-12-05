Delhi pollution: DMRC plans to install more anti-smog guns to curb pollution at its sites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the national capital battling high pollution levels, the Delhi Metro has planned to install more anti-smog guns at its project sites, officials said on Sunday.

As part of the various measures adopted to combat pollution at its construction sites, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already pressed into service 14 anti-smog guns which throw fine mist at regular intervals to check dust pollution emanating from construction work.

Construction activities have been put on hold at the moment in the city as per the instruction of authorities in view of the increasing level of pollution in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

“Currently, all construction work apart from those which are non-polluting in nature have been stopped in compliance with relevant directions,” said Executive Director, Corporate Communication at DMRC Anuj Dayal.

“While, the DMRC is ensuring complete compliance to all the pollution-related instructions, these mist guns have been installed as a permanent measure to combat pollution,” he said.

“Mist guns prevent the loose soil or earth stored at construction sites from being air-borne thus

reducing air pollution,” Dayal said further.