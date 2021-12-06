Delhi pollution: Capital breathes easier as AQI improves

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s air quality improved significantly to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ zone on Sunday, December 5, 2021, as winds picked up pace, according to weather officials. The air quality is likely to improve further over the next three days. However, the improvement may not be much, as the weather conditions are expected to remain stable.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was 305, as against 362 the previous day. Delhi has been experiencing high levels of pollution since November.

ALSO READ | Delhi pollution: DMRC plans to install more anti-smog guns to curb pollution at its sites

The union government’s System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said that over the next three days, winds were likely to be relatively high increasing ventilation. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop leading to a more stable atmosphere reducing convective mixing. The net effect is to improve air quality but it is likely to remain within ‘upper end of poor’ or lower end of ‘very poor.’ On December 8, winds are expected to decrease but AQI is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” it said.

The rising air pollution levels in the city had on Thursday prompted the Supreme Court to step in. It asked the Centre to put in place real checks on measures being taken by the state governments to control the same. It also pulled up Delhi government for its failure to curb emissions.

The enforcement task force led by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR on Sunday said that some “serious violations” had been identified for action including “closure” by its flying squads during over 140 site inspections.