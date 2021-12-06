STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi pollution: Capital breathes easier as AQI improves

Pollution level likely to decrease slightly over next three days & temperature expected to drop, say weathermen

Published: 06th December 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Smog, Air pollution, AQI, air quality, fog

Representational photo of smog in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s air quality improved significantly to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ zone on Sunday, December 5, 2021, as winds picked up pace, according to weather officials. The air quality is likely to improve further over the next three days. However, the improvement may not be much, as the weather conditions are expected to remain stable.

 

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was 305, as against 362 the previous day. Delhi has been experiencing high levels of pollution since November.

ALSO READ | Delhi pollution: DMRC plans to install more anti-smog guns to curb pollution at its sites

The union government’s System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said that over the next three days, winds were likely to be relatively high increasing ventilation. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop leading to a more stable atmosphere reducing convective mixing. The net effect is to improve air quality but it is likely to remain within ‘upper end of poor’ or lower end of ‘very poor.’ On December 8, winds are expected to decrease but AQI is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” it said.

The rising air pollution levels in the city had on Thursday prompted the Supreme Court to step in. It asked the Centre to put in place real checks on measures being taken by the state governments to control the same. It also pulled up Delhi government for its failure to curb emissions.  

The enforcement task force led by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR on Sunday said that some “serious violations” had been identified for action including “closure” by its flying squads during over 140 site inspections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Delhi pollution Delhi AQI Delhi air quality AQI Air pollution Delhi smog SMog
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp