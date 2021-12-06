Dengue death toll rises to 15 in Delhi, highest since 2016: Civic body

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six more deaths in past one week due to dengue have been reported in the city, taking the total number of fatalities due to the vector-borne disease reported in Delhi this year to 15, according to a municipal report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases jumped to over 8,900.

Till November 29, the dengue death tally, maintained by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, stood at nine. The victims included a three-year-old girl and a minor boy. The other deaths included a 25-year-old man, resident of Turkman Gate in the old city. He died at the Lok Nayak Hospital on November 5, 2021. Another 38-year-old man from Deoli village died of dengue at Max Hospital on October 17. The other two casualties were a 20-year-old woman from Shahbad Mohammadpur area and a 43-year-old woman from Sarita Vihar.

According to the civic body’s report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 8,975 dengue cases and 15 deaths have been recorded this season till December 4. In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), according to the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the city since 1996. The number of dengue fatalities this year is the highest in Delhi since 2016. The city recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.