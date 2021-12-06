'Follow Covid appropriate behaviour': Delhi CM urges people not to panic amidst Omicron scare

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID the Omicron variant scare in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday made an appeal to the people to not get stressed or panic as the government is prepared to tackle the possibility of another spread.

Kejriwal said the government is constantly monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, the oxygen capacity of the city has been increased and adequate arrangements have been made to supply medicines, beds and other equipment.

The Chief Minister while addressing the COVID situation requested the residents of Delhi to keep doing their part — continue social distancing and never step out without wearing a mask. “The Omicron variant has now entered India. I would like to tell everyone that there is no need to panic or lose sleep over it. I am constantly monitoring the situation,” said Kejriwal.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Kejriwal on November 30, it was assessed that 30,000 COVID beds were ready. Additionally, 6,800 ICU beds will also be ready soon. Medicine stocks are currently being added and home isolation arrangements are being strengthened. Over 6,000 oxygen cylinders have been imported and 15 oxygen tankers bought to prevent oxygen shortage.

The government trained a total of 15,370 healthcare workers including 4,673 doctors, 1,707 medical students, 6,265 nurses and 2,726 paramedics in oxygen therapy, COVID management and paediatric ward Covid management.

Kejriwal directed officials to ensure that telemetry equipment is installed in each oxygen storage facility, which will help the authorities track the status of oxygen for the supply chain to be fully prepared.

Previously, the oxygen refilling capacity of the city was limited to 1,500 cylinders a day, now, 2 cryogenic plants with an installed capacity of 12.5 MT will be able to refill an additional 1,400 cylinders every day.

