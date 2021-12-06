STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

SC refuses urgent hearing of builders' plea for resumption of construction activities in Delhi-NCR 

Taking note of worsening air quality, the bench headed by CJI N V Ramana had reversed the decision of the executive to allow construction activities from November 22 and had re-imposed the ban

Published: 06th December 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea by builders' body seeking vacation of November 24 order by which the ban on construction activities in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) was re-imposed to contain the spike in air pollution.

Taking note of worsening air quality, the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had reversed the decision of the executive to allow construction activities from November 22 and had re-imposed the ban.

It, however, had permitted non-polluting activities relating to construction such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry.

​ALSO READ | Delhi pollution: Capital breathes easier as AQI improves

"I will not take a call now. You go to the government. Let this matter come on Friday and then we will see.....Sorry, We can't," said the bench, which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, when senior advocate Vikas Singh said that thousands of crores of rupees are being lost by real estate firms on account of the ban and the plea should be heard urgently, either on Monday or Tuesday.

"I am saying something else. The government has lifted the ban from construction activities. This ban was re-imposed by the court and not by the government," the senior lawyer said.

The plea filed by the Developers and Builders Forum, a body of more than 60 builders, contended that they use the latest construction technology so as to reduce dust pollution and adhere to the laid-down norms.

"It is most respectfully submitted that the above direction imposing a blanket ban ought to be re-visited by this court in view of the relevant data and statistics."

​ALSO READ | Air pollution: Builders' body moves Supreme Court against construction ban in Delhi-NCR

"That the direction is issued without taking the views of all stakeholders and without differentiating between construction activities of various nature."

"It is submitted that the present blanket ban on all construction activities takes within its sweep even small constructions of residential and other units, which can in no manner be said to be causing large-scale pollution," the plea said.

On December 3, the last date of hearing, the bench directed the Centre and the states in the NCR to implement the orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas to curb pollution and sought a proposal to ensure that all industrial units switch over to PNG or cleaner fuel in a time-bound manner or face closure, while ruing that some news reports tried to portray it as a "villain" that wants to close down the schools here.

The bench has been passing orders on a plea filed by Aditya Dubey seeking urgent steps to improve the air quality of Delhi-NCR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI Delhi Air Quality
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp