JNUSU vice president Saket Moon demands reconstruction of Babri Masjid

The JNUSU had organised a harmony march on Monday night to commemorate the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

Published: 07th December 2021

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) vice president Saket Moon has raised the demand for reconstruction of the Babri Masjid during a protest by the students' body.

However, an office bearer of the JNUSU maintained distance from Moon's comments.

The JNUSU had organised a harmony march on Monday night to commemorate the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

In a purported video, Moon can be heard saying, "Compensation has to be awarded. It has to be accepted that the demolition of Babri Masjid was wrong and it should be reconstructed."

Satish Chandra Yadav, general secretary of JNUSU, said, "The JNUSU did not raise the demand. He had talked about how the court has accepted that the demolition of Babri Masjid was wrong and had said that it should be constructed again." There was no immediate reaction from the varsity.

The JNUSU had screened 'Ram Ke Naam' documentary on Saturday night despite the university administration's apprehensions that "such an unauthorised activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment" of the campus.

TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Saket Moon Babri Masjid
