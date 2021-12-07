STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Musical plays on life of Ambedkar to be staged at Delhi's JLN Stadium in January

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 50 shows of the highest international standards would be held and India’s most famous artists would take part in it.

Published: 07th December 2021

MPs pay tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

MPs pay tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is all set to organize a series of musical plays on the life of B R Ambedkar at the JLN Stadium on January 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Kejriwal announced this on the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb. He said that 50 shows of the highest international standards would be held and India’s most famous artists would take part in it.

He said, “The musical play will be based on Babasaheb’s life, his thoughts and ideology. A hundred feet stage is being prepared along with a production of international standards. The entry will be free to all so that everyone can watch the show and seek inspiration from his life. We are perhaps the first nation in the whole world that is trying to extend the reach of Babasaheb’s legacy in such a manner.”

Kejriwal said that Babasaheb had a dream for this country and this society, that every student should get the best possible level of education without having to struggle for it. “I have now taken a vow that I will fulfil his dream. It has been 70 years and still the poor of this country are unable to get quality education. Babasaheb tera sapna adhura Kejriwal karega pura,” said Kejriwal.

“Babasaheb earned two doctorates and 64 master degrees in his time. He is perhaps the greatest son of the Indian soil who spent his whole life to uplift the oppressed,” he added. Kejriwal said, “Babasaheb had a personal library called Rajgir that boasted 50,000 books and was perhaps the largest in the world. The fact that his statue stands gloriously in the museum of London next to Karl Marx only adds to how respected he is.”

