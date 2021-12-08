‘Covid rules to be strictly followed at Sadar Bazar’: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, directed the Delhi Police to ensure that shopkeepers and vendors in the Sadar Bazar area strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, saying with the Omicron variant one needs to be more careful.

The high court was hearing a plea seeking direction to take necessary legal action against Delhi police officials for violating the COVID-19 guidelines on duty themselves and for not implementing the guidelines in society even after the orders passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Justice Rekha Palli directed the Commissioner of Delhi Police to ensure that concerned police officials of the Sadar Bazar area to make sure that vendors strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. After watching a video shown by petitioner advocate Shalen Bhardwaj, the judge noted that most of the vendors in the area were not wearing masks.

“This is not done. With this Omicron, you have to be more careful. If they are in a public place, they have to be more careful,” the court said. The petitioner claimed that in the wee hours of August 9, two police personnel posted at Sadar Bazar Police Station were without masks and helmets during patrolling and they allegedly misbehaved with him and his relative and used derogatory words.