Pollution woes: NCR states directed to shut industries flouting norms

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, issued fresh directions to the NCR states of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan for immediate closure of industries not running on clean or approved fuel till December 12 pending “further review”.

“The commission issued directions for immediate closure of all such units located in industrial areas where piped natural gas (PNG) supply are available but have still not switched over to PNG. These will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12 and the position will be reviewed for further decisions,” the CAQM order read.

A total of 15,324 trucks carrying non-essential commodities were stopped at the city borders, over 25,000 visibly pollution vehicles were booked and fines were imposed on 2,650 under-construction sites --- for not complying with air pollution norms between November 17 and December 6, a report showed.

The report highlights that action was intensified against violators after fresh directions were issued for pollution control measures by the CAQM. The directions came following the apex court stepping in the matter, as air quality continued to stay in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ zone in the city.

“A fresh compliance report will be submitted to the CAQM and Supreme Court on December 8 reflecting intensified actions. It will have action taken during November 26-December 6),” the report titled ‘Review of air quality measures’ said.

As per the report, a total of 75,863 inspections were conducted to identify visibly polluting vehicles and those without pollution under control certificates (PUCC) together by the transport department and the Delhi traffic police. Of these, 5, 05,468 inspections were carried out during the latter half of November and first week of December.

Senior officials said that the number of inspections carried out against construction and demolition activities increased by 33 per cent. The CAQM in two separate orders on November 16 and December 2 ordered that all educational institutions should remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education, except for conducting examinations and laboratory practical.

It also said that there will be a ban on entry of trucks except for CNG/electric and those carrying essential commodities. Also, while the CAQM directed a ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21, an apex court order on November 24 said that these activities should remained banned till further orders.

After a long spell of ‘very poor’ days, on Tuesday, the city’s overall air quality improved to ‘poor’ with AQI reading of 255, as against 322, the previous day. While winds picking up helped improve air quality, a drop in minimum temperatures next week may again worsen the conditions, said weather officials.