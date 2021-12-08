South Delhi civic body to take stern action; illegal liquor shops to face closure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, said that the civic body in a special drive would “seal” illegal liquor shops in the city. The mayor alleged that these shops were being opened under the government’s new excise policy.

“We’ve asked civic staff to take action against liquor shops which have not been following MPD-2021 and other guidelines and such liquor shops are being inspected in all zones across the civic body’s jurisdiction,” said Suryan.

He alleged that while the Delhi government failed to ensure the supply of drinking water in each and every household in the city, it started allowing the opening of liquor shops in residential areas, rural areas, etc just to increase its revenue.

Standing Committee Chairman Colonel (retired) B K Oberoi said that as per the guidelines of MPD-2021, the opening of liquor shops could not be allowed in non-conforming areas but the Delhi government had been misleading citizens of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP, which rules the three municipal corporations in the city too has been staging protests against the Delhi government’s new excise policy that has ended the government’s intervention in the sale and purchase of liquor in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta in a statement on Tuesday said: “If any such shops are allowed to be opened, the municipal corporations will take stern action against it. Also, the ones that already have been opened must shut down and shift to other areas.”