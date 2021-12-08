STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

South Delhi civic body to take stern action; illegal liquor shops to face closure

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan that while the Delhi government failed to supply drinking water in every household, it started allowing liquor shops to open everywhere.

Published: 08th December 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP has been staging protests against the Delhi government’s new excise policy that has ended the government’s intervention in the sale and purchase of liquor in the city.

Delhi BJP has been staging protests against the Delhi government’s new excise policy that has ended the government’s intervention in the sale and purchase of liquor in the city.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, said that the civic body in a special drive would “seal” illegal liquor shops in the city. The mayor alleged that these shops were being opened under the government’s new excise policy.

“We’ve asked civic staff to take action against liquor shops which have not been following MPD-2021 and other guidelines and such liquor shops are being inspected in all zones across the civic body’s jurisdiction,” said Suryan.

He alleged that while the Delhi government failed to ensure the supply of drinking water in each and every household in the city, it started allowing the opening of liquor shops in residential areas, rural areas, etc just to increase its revenue.

Standing Committee Chairman Colonel (retired) B K Oberoi said that as per the guidelines of MPD-2021, the opening of liquor shops could not be allowed in non-conforming areas but the Delhi government had been misleading citizens of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP, which rules the three municipal corporations in the city too has been staging protests against the Delhi government’s new excise policy that has ended the government’s intervention in the sale and purchase of liquor in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta in a statement on Tuesday said: “If any such shops are allowed to be opened, the municipal corporations will take stern action against it. Also, the ones that already have been opened must shut down and shift to other areas.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan Delhi liquor shops B K Oberoi Delhi BJP
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp