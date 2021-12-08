STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrestler, DJ held in Delhi for arms dealing

He told the police that he was a professional DJ and at a wedding function in 2019, he met an arms trafficker of Damoh, who lured him into supplying illicit firearms to earn easy money.

Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A disc jockey and a wrestler were among three men arrested on charges of supplying illegal arms to criminals. Twenty semi-automatic pistols were seized from their possession, officials said on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Yogesh Patel alias Nilesh (22), Pankaj Kumar Bhardwaj (20), and Jitendra alias Jittu were arrested in two different operations by the Special Cell unit. 

The first operation was executed on December 3 after the New Delhi Range of Special Cell got a tip-off about Patel, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, that he would be coming to Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to deliver illicit arms and ammunition to criminals based in Delhi-NCR.

“Our team led by inspectors Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and Rahul Kumar laid a trap around the specified spot along with the informer. In the evening, when the team spotted Patel in Sarai Kale Khan area, they surrounded him and apprehended him with a bag containing 12 pistols of .32 bore,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

