'Big disconnect' on hawker law actions

The bench stated the representatives of vendors, officials involved in the implementation of the Street Vendors Act and other stakeholders were also invited for the meeting.  

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it would meet all the stakeholders to discuss the issues plaguing the implementation of the law concerning hawking in the city as there was a “big disconnect” among authorities concerning regulating it.

A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi directed the senior officials of the three municipal corporations as well as the New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board, and representatives of the Delhi Development Authority to come to the high court for meeting on the afternoon of December 11. 

"There seems to be a big disconnect. People working with the (Street Vendors) Act, these corporations, they are not even probably applying their mind and they have not understood the way this Act is to work. Therefore we are proposing, let us have a one-to-one," said the bench which was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the validity and implementation of the Act.

