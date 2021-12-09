Favourable wind conditions help improve Delhi's AQI to 'poor' zone

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city’s air quality slightly improved on Wednesday, as winds kept up pace and the sun shone bright. The air quality is likely to improve over the next four days on account of good weather conditions. Also, pollution control measures put in place seem to be effective and are yielding results, according to scientists across agencies monitoring the city’s weather.

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was 237, in the lower end of the ‘poor’ category as against 255 on Tuesday, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

The city’s air quality improved to the ‘poor’ zone from the higher end of ‘very poor’ zone on most days over the past week. The whole of November saw high pollution levels. Delhi has recorded 12 ‘severe’ air days since 1-11 November, and one in December.

The air quality in the satellite towns --- Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram --- improved significantly to the ‘moderate’ category. When the AQI in the overall region is clearer, it helps improve overall air quality in Delhi, as emissions from outside are reduced and relatively cleaner air is blowing.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the wind speed remained around 10-15 kmph throughout the day, which helped dispersion of pollutants.

As per union government’s, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR),” The improvement in air quality on Wednesday was higher than expected, which implies that besides the favourable weather conditions, the measures put in place by the various agencies in Delhi-NCR districts to curb emissions seem effective and are yielding results.”

The SAFAR bulletin further stated that during December 8-11, winds are likely to be moderate, increasing ventilation of pollutants. “Even as minimum temperatures are likely to drop gradually leading to a more stable boundary layer during night time that aids accumulation of pollutants, good winds and mostly clear sky conditions will help dispersal of pollutants,” said the bulletin.