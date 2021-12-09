Five held for robbing people after giving lift in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five people, including a cab driver and a goldsmith, were arrested for offering people lifts and then robbing them of their valuables, police said on Wednesday.

One of them, Vijay Kumar, used to offer rides to single passengers at a nominal price and then loot them after travelling a short distance from the pick-up point, they said.

Besides Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri, Shahnoor and Arif, residents of Khajoori, and goldsmith Sunny Verma, and Sazid were also arrested. Verma and Sazid have been released for now, they said.

On Friday, a call was received from the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital regarding an injured person, Munna Lal, a resident of Sangam Vihar, police said. He said that on Friday, he came to the Kashmere Gate ISBT from Agra in Uttar Pradesh after attending a marriage function, and around 8 pm, when he was waiting for a bus for Khanpur, a car stopped and its driver offered him a lift, they said.

Near the Geeta Colony flyover, the accused overpowered Lal and robbed him of his gold ring, mobile phone, bag, Rs 3,000 cash and thrashed him, the officer said.

During investigation, police identified the last four digits of the vehicle. On Monday, police saw the car near Nigam Bodh Ghat, Kashmere Gate, and apprehended Kumar, Arif, and Shahnoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.