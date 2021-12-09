STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Poor patients hit hard as doctors' strike continues in Delhi

While the strike entered its 10th day on Wednesday, the patients at several government hospitals across Delhi faced the brunt of the strike and did not receive treatment.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Resident Doctors Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College take out a protest march near Connaught Place.

Members of the Resident Doctors Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College take out a protest march near Connaught Place. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Medical services remained paralysed in the national capital on Wednesday as resident doctors across government hospitals, including Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), continued their indefinite strike in support of their various demands such as expediting the NEET-PG counselling process.

While the strike entered its 10th day on Wednesday, the patients at several government hospitals across Delhi faced the brunt of the strike and did not receive treatment.

Resident doctors of the Center-run RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals have been boycotting all routine and emergency services from Monday in support of a nationwide protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (Forda).

Beds in the emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital remained vacant. While the junior doctors and senior resident doctors stayed away from work, the consultant doctors handled OPD, elective surgeries and emergencies.

The hospitals witnessed hundreds of patients looking to get emergency treatments being turned away. A 70-year-old patient who had come to Safdarjung Hospital could not get a doctor. A female patient from UP who had come to get a test done along with her husband after being diagnosed with cancer waited for two days. “The doctors were not there. We had no other option but to wait. We can’t afford private tests as we don’t have money,” said her husband Shyam Singh.

Several patients were also asked to move out of the hospitals immediately after being operated upon. Patients with bandages covering their heads were seen sitting outside hospitals.

The Forda has said that thousands of resident doctors will march to the health ministry if their demands are not met soon by the government. According to Dr Manik Seth, Resident Doctors’ Association president, Safdarjung Hospital: “It is very unfortunate that our justified demand for more manpower has been ignored. With the third wave and Omicron looming large, the doctors are under extreme pressure.” 

Dr Seth said that during the second wave of Covid-19, the doctors were drained mentally and physically, the fact the authorities chose to ignore. “For any hospital the post-graduate doctors and senior resident doctors are the backbone. But since no counselling has happened and the first-year students have come in second year, they have been badly burdened by the patient load,” he said.

Dr Seth questioned the government and said how would the doctors tackle the situation if the third wave came. “How will they deal with the crisis with a depleted strength of doctors?” he asked. 

He questioned further: “For two years they have been facing this trauma, but still being good professionals they have been treating patients. How much do you want to stretch them further?” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FORDA Delhi Doctors Strike Delhi Hospitals NEET-PG
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp