STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: Irked over delay, court directs police to appoint more prosecutors

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat made the remarks after three Special Public Prosecutors failed to appear for the hearing in a riots case for various reasons.

Published: 10th December 2021 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Scenes during riots in Northeast Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has expressed concern over the delay in disposal of riots cases due to the non-appearance of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) and directed the Delhi Police to appoint more prosecutors to represent the State.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat made the remarks after three Special Public Prosecutors failed to appear for the hearing in a riots case for various reasons, as a result of which the examination of prosecution witnesses could not take place.

"This is the state of affairs with regards to these riot cases, which are very sensitive in nature and for which this special court was set up. These cases were assigned to a panel of SPPs formed by the police so as to ensure proper and effective prosecution," the judge stated in an order dated December 9.

He added that the SPPs to whom the cases are assigned does not appear in the court in several cases on account of which cases have to be adjourned without conducting any proceedings thereby resulting in the delay of their disposal.

"Earlier also, I had communicated this state of affairs to the DCP, NorthEast (NE) with instructions to take corrective measures. Let a copy of this order be sent to the DCP, NE who is impressed upon to take this aspect seriously and appoint further SPPs to represent the State in these riot cases," the judge directed.

In September, another court hearing the riots cases had come down heavily on the police for its "lackadaisical approach" and said that no steps for the proper prosecution of 2020 riots cases were taken by the Police Commissioner.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Public Prosecutors Delhi Police 2020 Delhi riots Delhi violence Northeast Delhi riots
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp