STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sharjeel Imam granted bail in Jamia violence case

A city court on Thursday granted bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to violence in Jamia Nagar on December 13, 14 in 2019.

Published: 10th December 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Thursday, December 9, 2021, granted bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to violence in Jamia Nagar on December 13, 14 in 2019. The court said the fact that Sharjeel was not arrested during the investigation, he could be granted bail. “An application has been moved on behalf of accused Sharjeel Imam seeking bail. Heard. Considering the nature of offence, and the fact that he was not arrested during the investigation, the application is allowed,” said the court order.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar granted bail to Sharjeel after directing him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount. Imam was granted bail in FIR No 296/19 filed in Jamia Nagar police station. The incidents of violence in the Jamia Millia Islamia had erupted while the student protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in December 2019. Imam has been booked under offences such as rioting, conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, and assault under the Indian Penal Code.

This is one of the three FIRs filed against Imam in Delhi. At present, he is also facing cases in Assam, UP, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh. Allahabad High Court had also granted him bail in a sedition case for giving a speech in Aligarh. Recently, Sharjeel’s counsel had moved the Delhi High Court to seek a bail in challenging the trial court’s April 25 order which gave the Delhi Police three more months, beyond statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Imam is currently lodged in a jail in Guwahati where he also suffered from COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam Sharjeel Imam bail CAA NRC JNU student bail Jamia violence
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp