Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to address Dubai education summit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be representing Delhi at the three-day education-related RewirEd Summit in Dubai from December 11. Sisodia will discuss the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum launched by Delhi government in the high-power panel discussion on the theme of ‘Innovation in Education’.

The summit is organised by Dubai Cares, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai. The objective of the summit is to discuss the innovations adopted in education and the future of education by bringing global leaders, academicians, policy makers and institutions. During his three-day tour of Dubai, Sisodia will also discuss bilateral partnership on exchange of education with British Minister Mike Freere.

Education Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Education Director Himanshu Gupta and Higher Education Director Ranjana Deshwal will also be present in Dubai. The deputy CM will be joined by other global leaders including Estonian education minister Leena Kersen, who has been awarded the first place in PISA’s Ranking in the field of education; Italian education minister Patrizio Biamenti, UAE minister of public education Jamila Mahi, among others.