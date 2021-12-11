STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court orders periodic security review of courts

The Delhi High Court order issuing security instructions was passed on November 24 and was released on the website on December 9.

The court at Rohini has seen gunfight and blast in the last few months

The court at Rohini has seen gunfight and blast in the last few months. (Photo | File)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to constitute a team of experts to undertake the exercise of security audit of Delhi High Court complex as well as all the district court complexes in Delhi following the September 24 shootout that killed three people inside Rohini district court complex.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Jyoti Singh stated that while Delhi Police shall be primarily responsible for regular and continuous security-audit, deployment of adequate personnel, monitoring through CCTV cameras, etc, the city government should be responsible for making the required budgetary allocation.

The High Court order issuing security instructions was passed on November 24 and was released on the website on December 9. “Keeping in mind and in the background, the features and factors, peculiar to each court complex, including but not limited to location, number of exit and entry points, number of courtrooms as well as their respective topography, the team so constituted would take a decision on the various security-related aspects such as number of police personnel required to be deployed, number of CCTV cameras to be installed, etc,” the court order stated.

The court said that the police personnel deployed should scrupulously check all the vehicles entering the court complexes. Only authorised vehicles with stickers should be permitted inside the court complexes, which would include vehicles of staff, advocates and judges.

“Round-the-clock monitoring” of court buildings through CCTV cameras having high resolution will be ensured, adequate storage capacity and the technology to cover “as much area as possible” particularly the court lock-ups.

