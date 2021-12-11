STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots 2020: Man in dock for helping rioter who wielded gun at police

After the photographs of this incident went viral on social media, Pathan absconded and was nabbed from the bus stand of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on March 3, 2020.

Published: 11th December 2021 07:27 AM

Delhi Police seen in the midst of a riot. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has convicted a man after he pleaded guilty for harbouring Shahrukh Pathan, who had absconded after allegedly pointing a gun at a policeman during the northeast Delhi riots last year.Pathan had allegedly aimed a pistol at Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya with an ‘intention to kill’ him on February 24, 2020, as per the police.

After the photographs of this incident went viral on social media, Pathan absconded and was nabbed from the bus stand of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on March 3, 2020. Police claimed that Pathan after absconding, took shelter at convict Kaleem Ahmed’s house at Shamli which, they said, was corroborated by their mobile phone locations. Ahmed also helped the riot accused purchase a new mobile phone, they said.

On December 7, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat framed a charge under Section 216 IPC (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody) against him.“The charge was explained to him in Hindi language in the presence of his counsel and the accused voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charge framed against him,” the judge noted.

Comments

