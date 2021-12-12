Rohini court blast: Delhi Police quizzing people present inside court complex at time of incident

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is questioning the people present inside the Rohini court complex on Thursday when a low-intensity explosion took place inside one of the courtrooms, officials said.

The investigation is underway to ascertain who had planted the bag inside the courtroom.

It is also being probed from where the white powdery substance was procured.

The force is also investigating a possible terror angle.

Police said they are checking the CCTV footage of the premises and questioning the people who were present inside the court complex at the time of the incident.

Sources had said the powder recovered from the spot seems to be ammonium nitrate, and it has been handed over to the National Security Guard (NSG) who will ascertain more details about it.

Prima facie, it appears that the explosive was planted in a tiffin box inside a laptop bag.

Battery parts along with electric wires were also recovered from the site.

It seems like a battery was set up for the explosion, police had said.

Sources also said that the explosive had shrapnel.

But it seems like it was not assembled properly and only the detonator exploded.

Meanwhile, the police checked CCTV footage of two hours -- from 8 am to 10 am -- of three entry gates and found that around 250 cars entered the court on the day of the incident.

The owners will be called for questioning.

Police said they are checking all the CCTV cameras installed in the court premises.

The court officials had said that there are around 75 cameras in Rohini court premises.

However, there is no camera at the corridor and inside room number 102 where the incident took place.

The cameras are installed at the main gates, court hall area and the police post.