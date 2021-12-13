Delhi Police's e-learning programme to impart skills among youth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday launched an e-learning initiative by the southwest district of the police force to help educate youths and impart skill training to school dropouts from the weaker sections of society, officials said.

The e-learning platform, 'Unnati', was launched at the All India Council for Technical Education Auditorium under the Delhi Police’s flagship scheme 'YUVA'. It is aimed at helping the youth, especially those from the weaker sections of society to get education and acquire skills, the officials said.

Through the platform, these youngsters will be inspired choose the programme of their choice, they said.

It provides training, counselling and placement to trainees. Recordings of live sessions will also be available, the officials said.

On the successful completion of an e-learning course, a certificate will be awarded to the students that will help them in getting placements, said Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal. The courses offered include digital literacy course comprising basic computer courses and typing training, among others.