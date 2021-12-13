STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police's e-learning programme to impart skills among youth

The courses offered include digital literacy course comprising basic computer courses and typing training, among others. 

Published: 13th December 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday launched an e-learning initiative by the southwest district of the police force to help educate youths and impart skill training to school dropouts from the weaker sections of society, officials said.

The e-learning platform, 'Unnati', was launched at the All India Council for Technical Education Auditorium under the Delhi Police’s flagship scheme 'YUVA'. It is aimed at helping the youth, especially those from the weaker sections of society to get education and acquire skills, the officials said.

Through the platform, these youngsters will be inspired choose the programme of their choice, they said.
It provides training, counselling and placement to trainees. Recordings of live sessions will also be available, the officials said. 

On the successful completion of an e-learning course, a certificate will be awarded to the students that will help them in getting placements, said Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal. The courses offered include digital literacy course comprising basic computer courses and typing training, among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YUVA Unnati Rakesh Asthana Delhi Police
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp