Drug dealing results in addiction among students: Delhi High Court

The court said that the drug menace has assumed alarming proportions in recent years and has a deadly impact on society.

Published: 13th December 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The smuggling of narcotics is resulting in drug addiction among a sizeable section of the public, particularly adolescents and students, the Delhi High Court has said.

The menace has assumed alarming proportions in recent years and has a deadly impact on society, the court said while hearing the bail plea of a man, Ram Bharose, who was allegedly found in possession of 270 grams of smack, which is a commercial quantity.

Dismissing the bail plea, Justice Subramonium Prasad said that since the investigation is at a nascent stage, it cannot be said at this juncture that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner accused is not guilty of the offence.The court is not inclined to grant bail to accused Ram Bharose, he said.

"It has been observed that organised activities of the underworld and clandestine smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and illegal trafficking in (of) such drugs and substance is (are) resulting in drug addiction among a sizeable section of the public, particularly the adolescents and students of both sexes," the court said.

"... the menace has assumed serious and alarming proportions in recent years, which has a deadly impact on the society as a whole," the court added. It noted that Bharose is also accused in another drug case and is likely to commit yet another offence while out on bail. 

