Farmers' protests: Road traffic at Delhi's Tikri border opens, Singhu and Ghazipur to follow soon

NEW DELHI: A day after rejoicing farmers left for their homes, the Tikri border stretch of Rohtak Road was opened for vehicular movement on Sunday, while work was underway to clear protest sites at Ghazipur and Singhu borders of the city.

According to police, barricades put up at one side of the carriageway on Rohtak Road were removed in October to allow the traffic movement. The other side of the carriageway, where the farmers were agitating, was completely cleared by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

"The multi-layered barriers placed at the Rohtak Road have been completely removed after the departure of the farmers. The two sides of the road are completely open for vehicular traffic movement," a senior police officer said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had laid siege to Delhi's borders on November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws of the Centre, which were repealed last month.According to farmer leaders, Singhu border site was cleared by over 95 per cent and a cleaning exercise was initiated by farmer groups on Sunday.

"Cleaning work is going on at the Singhu Border. More than 20 JCB excavators and over 100 volunteers are working tirelessly to clear the stretch as soon as possible," a representative of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said.

Another farmer leader and a member of the SKM, Abhimanyu Kohar said that the Singhu border protest site has been cleared by over 95 per cent. "Several organisations are engaged in cleaning exercises there. Barring a few langars and 1-2 tents, most of the protest site at the Singhu border has been cleared. Langars are for the volunteers engaged in cleaning exercises. The stretch is likely to be cleared completely by tonight," Kohar said.