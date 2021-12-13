STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers' protests: Road traffic at Delhi's Tikri border opens, Singhu and Ghazipur to follow soon

According to farmer leaders, Singhu border site was cleared by over 95 per cent and a cleaning exercise was initiated by farmer groups on Sunday.

Published: 13th December 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers pack up their belongings as they prepare to leave from Ghazipur border

Farmers pack up their belongings as they prepare to leave from Ghazipur border. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after rejoicing farmers left for their homes, the Tikri border stretch of Rohtak Road was opened for vehicular movement on Sunday, while work was underway to clear protest sites at Ghazipur and Singhu borders of the city.

According to police, barricades put up at one side of the carriageway on Rohtak Road were removed in October to allow the traffic movement. The other side of the carriageway, where the farmers were agitating, was completely cleared by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

"The multi-layered barriers placed at the Rohtak Road have been completely removed after the departure of the farmers. The two sides of the road are completely open for vehicular traffic movement," a senior police officer said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had laid siege to Delhi's borders on November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws of the Centre, which were repealed last month.According to farmer leaders, Singhu border site was cleared by over 95 per cent and a cleaning exercise was initiated by farmer groups on Sunday.

"Cleaning work is going on at the Singhu Border. More than 20 JCB excavators and over 100 volunteers are working tirelessly to clear the stretch as soon as possible," a representative of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said.

Another farmer leader and a member of the SKM, Abhimanyu Kohar said that the Singhu border protest site has been cleared by over 95 per cent. "Several organisations are engaged in cleaning exercises there. Barring a few langars and 1-2 tents, most of the protest site at the Singhu border has been cleared. Langars are for the volunteers engaged in cleaning exercises. The stretch is likely to be cleared completely by tonight," Kohar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohtak Road Tikri border Farmers protests Farm laws Farmers stir Delhi Police
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp