AAP government releases Rs 4 crore aid to kin of COVID victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said till date, the city government has paid over Rs 4 crore in compensation to the families of those who have lost a member due to coronavirus under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Aarthik Sahayata Yojana.

Gautam claimed that the Kejriwal government was rapidly working upon dispensing Covid-19 compensations, as 21,235 people had received Rs 50,000 ex gratia till date.

“A total of 1,500 applicants will receive the one-time aid in a few days. Nearly 2,000 refused to take the ex gratia. As many as 9,484 applications for the monthly pension of Rs 2,500 have been approved and 7,955 are already receiving the money every month,” the minister said.

He added, “The government is making every effort to make the documentation simple for applicants. SDM teams have been directed to carry out door-to-door verification.”

Gautam said that the government received a total of 25,100 applications for ex gratia under the scheme.

“Out of these, Rs 50,000 was paid to 21,235 applicants till now. There are about 2,000 such cases that refused to take assistance under the scheme. A major section of the refusals came from families that were financially well-off and did not seem to require the aid,” he said.

The minister added, “Most of the applications are in the finalisation stages barring a few that have met some technical problems that are being worked upon. About 1,500 applicants will soon receive the aid,”

As for the monthly aid programme under the scheme, Gautam said, “Rs 2,500 is being given per month to dependents and widows — 12,668 applications have been received. Of these 9,484 cases were approved and 7,955 applicants started receiving the monthly pension. 1,120 applications are under the process of verification and will start receiving the money after it is done. Aid has been extended to 1,529 persons on the portals and will be remitted to their bank accounts in three to four days.”

Government may impose restrictions in view of festive season

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will impose restrictions, if required, as regards Christmas and New Year celebrations to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, even as he maintained that currently, there is no need for any such measures. He said the government is fully prepared to deal with the Omicron variant and he is in constant touch with experts over the issue.

