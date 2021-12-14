STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCD blamed for Bhalswa landfill fire

Durgesh Pathak stressed on the plight of those living around the garbage mountains and said that the BJP was carelessly playing with their lives.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blaming the BJP-ruled municipal corporation for carelessness, AAP senior leader 
Durgesh Pathak on Monday said that a massive fire broke out at Bhalswa Landfill on Sunday, endangering passers-by.

He stressed on the plight of those living around the garbage mountains and said that the BJP was carelessly playing with their lives.

Pathak said: “In the last 15 years, the BJP has given three humongous gifts to the people of Delhi in the form of three infamous garbage mountains. These mountains look so hideous that they bring shame and disrespect to the people of the state. While acknowledging this, we must not forget the plight of those living in a 5km radius of these trash mountains.”

He added, “Yesterday, a massive fire engulfed a significant portion of the Bhalswa landfill. Because of this unfortunate incident, piles of garbage fell down around the landfill causing great agony to the residents.”

North Municipal Corporation mayor Raja Iqbal wasn’t available for comments.

