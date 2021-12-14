Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list

Fuji Instax Mini Evo

I’m a big fan of FujiFilm, especially their legacy of quality cameras and accurate colour-rendering. The New Instax mini Evo looks like a retro device and provides film and lens effects like no other.

It also manages to print out these images in high quality and short time. You may also send pictures directly from your phone to the Evo and instantly print.instax.com

Bell&Ross BR 05 GMT

This dual time zone model is a first for the BR05 range and looks absolutely stunning. The Automatic watch comes in a 41mm case with sapphire crystal and indices coated with Super-Luminova. Water resistant upto 100m, the watch is an excellent addition to Bell& Ross’ tremendous collection.

bellross.com

Syska LED Powerbank

Syska’s PL100J is an excellent powerbank and doubles up as an emergency light with bright LEDs which change colours to suit your purpose.

The bank itself provides 10w of charge, not exactly super fast but sufficient to get a good charge in about 30 minutes. I was very impressed with the LED light which lasts for about 4 hours on full brightness and more than a day on minimum brightness.

The LED lamp also doubles up as a light for selfies and video calls if strategically placed. The option to switch between white, warm white and yellow shades is great depending on if you’re working, studying or settling down. syska.co.in