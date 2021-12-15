1.44 lakh registration certificates through self-registration dealers in eight months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight months after the Delhi government appointed ‘self-registration’ dealers as special registering authority to issue registration certificates (RCs) of personal vehicles, as many as 1.44 lakh RCs have been issued.

The transport department had started a pilot project for the printing of RC by enabling self-registration of dealers for the registration of new vehicles on March 17 in South Zone.

The first RC was issued on March 17. This was soon expanded across Delhi and by September 2021, all self-registration dealers in Delhi NCT were empowered to print RCs.

Delhi has 263 dealers who are providing the facility for the printing of RCs at their dealer point. The transport department officials said that Delhi sees close to 6 lakh new vehicle registrations every year and with the new system of RC printing, buyers will no longer have to wait for months to get their RC and will no longer have to visit RTO’s.

They will now get to enjoy a hassle free registration of their new vehicles.

“This service will soon be officially dedicated to the public by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said an official.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “We’ve simplified public service delivery in a way no other state has. Delhiites used to face a lot of harassment for getting their vehicles registered in time earlier, both at dealer points and RTOs. Now a buyer will get their RC in hand along with the vehicle.”

Gahlot added: “We also have strict regulatory provisions in place to ensure that no consumer faces any difficulty or is levied any extra charge for the printing of these RCs. What earlier took more than a month will now be done on the spot.”

The new QR code-based smart cards for RCs have the owner’s name printed on the front, while the microchip and the QR code will be embedded at the back of the card.”