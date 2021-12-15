Active Activa!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Honda Activa 125 was the first scooter to comply with BS6 emission norms in India and is also one of the bestselling scooters for the company.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:21 AM

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

With the new Premium Edition, Honda is looking at capitalising on its success and offering customers a sleek looking machine.

The Activa 125 Premium Edition gets a dual tone body colour that extends from the front covers to the side panels.

Additionally, Honda has given it a nice black finish on the engine as well as on the front suspension.

With that, the scooter has a rather sporty look, which is further accentuated by the LED head lamp and body coloured rear grab rail. Finishing off the package are the new graphics.

The engine remains the same 125cc unit that is known for its peppy performance and efficiency.

The engine delivers 8.1 hp of power and a rather decent 10.30 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an automatic transmission, and you also get Honda’s Combi Brake system as standard. 

The new Activa 125 Premium Edition is available in two colour options that include Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic, or you can opt for the Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic.

Both versions look striking and will undoubtedly stand out amongst other scooters. As far as the pricing is concerned, the drum brake version retails for Rs 78,725 while the disc brake version is priced at Rs 82,280.

