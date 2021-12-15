Delhi government forms three-member panel to probe Bhalswa landfill mishap

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak blamed the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the fire break-out at Bhalswa landfill, the Kejriwal government’s environment department on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to investigate the incident. The massive fire broke out on December 11.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that the committee has been directed to look into all possible reasons behind the fire and submit a detailed report on this within two days.

Based on this report, the environment department will take appropriate action to ensure such instances do not occur in future.

“The committee will be headed by senior environmental engineer D K Singh, while the members are Senior Scientific Officer Dr Chetna and environmental engineer Rajiv Sharma,” said the minister.

According to an official, the panel will try to ascertain the reason behind the fire. It has been asked to submit a report in two days.

He further added, “It was discovered that due to the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site, piles of garbage were spilled everywhere around the site and the smoke made the air barely breathable for the people around. Reportedly, many such unfortunate instances of fires have taken place in the past, but the North Municipal Corporation has not taken any action to prevent them. Burning of garbage significantly contributes to the pollution levels, and the amount of smoke it generates is harmful enough to cause serious problems in even healthy individuals.”

The massive fire which broke out last Sunday also endangered passers by.