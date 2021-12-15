STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to treat 95 MGD sewage water flowing into Yamuna from Haryana

Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government would treat 95 million gallons of sewage water flowing into the Yamuna from Haryana every day.

Yamuna Water

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delhi government would treat 95 million gallons of sewage water flowing into the Yamuna from Haryana every day.

Jain, who inspected Badshahpur drain in Najafgarh on Tuesday, said: “The Yamuna receives 155 MGD (million gallons per day) of sewage from neighbouring states, which includes two large drains from Haryana. The first is drain number 6 and the second is the Badshahpur drain. These two major drains contribute to contaminating the Yamuna. Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to clean these drains on its own.”

Jain added: “Delhi government has decided to treat this 95 MGD of sewage coming from Haryana via Badshahpur drain through in-situ technology. This technology will be able to filter and treat the water in the drains themselves. This will also save the cost of making new STPs and the sewage water falling into the Yamuna can also be treated with this technology.”

Jain further said: “The sewage water and industrial effluents coming from neighbouring states, if stopped from falling into the Yamuna, will be a huge step towards cleaning the Yamuna. However, neighboring states dump sewage from their areas without treatment, resulting in the water from the drains flowing directly into the Yamuna.” 

RO plant of 10 MGD will be set up in Najafgarh, through which 80% of water can be recovered. The Delhi government is planning to set up a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant.

The scheme will be implemented in areas where the groundwater level is high, but not usable due to salinity and TDS. The Delhi government has selected Okhla, Dwarka, Nilothi-Nangloi, Chilla, Rohini and Najafgarh for this process.

The locations for implementing these projects have been strategically chosen, so as to utilize the existing system and save huge costs of laying new pipelines.

