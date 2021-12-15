Delhi Police signs MoU with National Law University to train officers, investigators

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Law University (NLU) to train officers and investigators, an official statement said.

The partnership aims to disseminate legal knowledge and processes among police personnel and to make them aware about their role in national development through short-term courses, lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences, it said.

The Delhi Police and NLU have joined hands to evolve and impart comprehensive legal education at all levels of basic police training, it added.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "Seventy per cent of our battle in investigation is fought in the court of law and strong legal foundation is very significant for securing conviction in any case."

"Keeping this in mind, investigation has been separated from other law and order duties and a separate wing has been dedicated for this at police station level," he added.

The NLU has designed the module of legal subjects for Delhi Police officers inducted at different levels i.e Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers, sub inspectors.

Till now various courses on law and legal provisions for the recruits were being conducted with the help of police officers, public prosecutors and other private law experts, it said.

The law module is designed to provide inputs to Delhi Police officers with dynamic and complex problems in law-related matters.

The programmes include relevant law-oriented learning for police officials through case studies, role plays and other practical methods, the statement stated.

The statement said that the NLU faculty will undertake courses on the Constitution of India, Code of Criminal Procedures, Indian Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code and important Minor Acts like Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Arms Act, Juvenile Justice Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Information Technology Act, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Besides designing basic legal training for DANIPs officers and sub inspectors, the NLU will also conduct promotion courses for assistan sub inspectors/sub inspectors and refresher courses for in-service officers.

E-learning modules have also been designed on relevant law-related subjects, it said.

The NLU, Delhi is located in Dwarka and is one of the most prestigious national law schools in the country.

Established in 2008, it is offering academic courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.