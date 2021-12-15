STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exchanging words of empathy

Over the years, LFASI—it functions through a Meta page—has bloomed into a community of more than 400 ardent lovers of letter writing.

Letters sent to people across the globe by LFASI volunteers.

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

Letters from A Stranger, India (LFASI) is an initiative by Lajpat Nagar-resident Paromita Bardoloi, which attempts to let people across the world share their problems with strangers.

“People feel more comfortable sharing their stories with strangers. They can completely unmask themselves,” says Bardoloi, who started this initiative in 2019.

“The idea that the words I write can help someone, resonated with me,” says Shilpee Prasad from Ranchi, who was one of the first few writers to join the community. 

Bardoloi has enjoyed writing letters since childhood. “I would write letters to my friends and family; I would share all my ups and downs with people. Reading their encouraging words would really help me and lift me up,” she shares.

She soon realised what a privilege it was to have someone to share her issues with. LFASI thus started as a way of helping those who did not have that privilege. Although it was launched as a venture for women, the project is now open to people across genders who want to write or receive letters. 

Heartfelt epistles

The community conducts letter exchanges every month through an initiative called ‘the circle’ (their 18th circle starts today). Interested volunteers have to fill out a Google form listing a set of questions and guidelines so as to protect their identity and privacy.

“These are letters via email. Owing to the sensitivity of the topics people want to discuss, many are not comfortable with sharing their addresses,” Bardoloi says.

A sounding board

Due to the sensitivity of the contents of the letters—the topics range from mental health, heart break, sexual abuse, and even suicide—each writer is only assigned one letter. Though the first letter is copied to Bardoloi, both the writer and receiver have the option to continue their communication after it.

Pranav Prakash, an IT professional from Bengaluru, who has received letters from LFASI, shares, “When I filled the Google form, I never thought I would receive something as beautiful as the letter I got. It was a complete stranger who was willing to listen to me. I still go back to it at times. Even if they are strangers, I feel close to them.”

TAGS
LFASI
India Matters
